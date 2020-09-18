1/1
Rodney R. Krause
1939 - 2020
BELLEFONTE - Rodney R. Krause, 81, of Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, and formerly of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Belllefonte.

Born on Feb. 24, 1939 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late William D. and Geneva N. (Kephart) Krause.

He married Mona J. (Bratton) Krause on Aug. 6, 1960 in Osceola Mills. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2018.

He was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Philipsburg.

Rodney was retired as owner of the former W. D. Krause Logging. He visited and ministered spiritually to the inmates at SCI Houtzdale and really enjoyed that spiritual time.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard D. Krause; and two sisters, Shelvey Wigfield and Patricia Eirich.

He is survived by one son, Randy R. Krause and his wife Connie of Philipsburg; one sister, Brenda Carlson and her husband Ronald of Naples, Fla.; four brothers, the Rev. W. Dean Krause and his wife Loretta of Houtzdale, the Rev. David Krause and his wife Carol of W. Va., James Krause and his wife Cheryl of Hollentown, and Scott Krause and his wife Ruth of Osceola Mills; four grandchildren, Tiffany Beres, Eric Krause, Josh Krause and Danielle Owens; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at the Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
