ROGER L. ENGLISH



WALLACETON - Roger L. English, 64, of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence.



Born Feb. 27, 1955 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Nellie English, who preceded him in death.



On Nov. 24, 1973 in Wallaceton, he wed Kathy J. (Knepp) English who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Alyssa English of Wallaceton, Ryan English and wife Jessica of Drifting, and Adam English and wife Vanessa of Hastings; nine grandchildren; and a brother, Joel Krause of Morrisdale.



Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Marie English.



Mr. English was affiliated with the Methodist faith. He was a 1973 graduate of Clearfield High School. In 2000, he earned an Associate's degree in business from Lock Haven University. He had worked for the former Howe's Leather, Curwensville, for more than 25 years, and also worked for Courtesy Motors, Altoona, as a sales manager until his retirement. He loved to listen to Garth Brooks music.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.



He will be laid to rest in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton. Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019