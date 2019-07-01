BELLEFONTE - Roger Lee Hoover, 52, of Bellefonte, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Arc Care Home, Bellefonte.



Born April 6, 1967 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Willard and Donetta (Conaway) Hoover Reeder.



Surviving are his siblings, Verna Angelo and husband Mike of Jamestown, N.Y.; James Hoover of Karthaus; his half-siblings, Evelyn Hultberg of North Carolina, Beverly Reiter and husband Gary of Tarentum, Dennis Hoover and wife Donna of Arizona, Thomas Hoover and wife Paula of Snow Shoe, and Dave Hoover and wife Kathy of Pine Glen; his step-father, John Reeder of Lock Haven; and four nephews and one niece.



Roger was very patriotic with his favorite being the American flag.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with Pastor Daniel Beeman officiating.



He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sunny Days Adult Day Care, 105 Stonecrest Dr., Bellefonte, PA 16823. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019