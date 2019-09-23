|
|
WEST DECATUR - Roland A. Turley, 90, of West Decatur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1928 in Ridgway, the son of the late Harry and Velma (Smith) Turley.
On Nov. 25, 1953 he married Helen (Davis) Turley.
Roland received the rank of staff sergeant and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict as a cartographer. His unit made the maps for the Peace Talks.
Roland graduated from Emporium High School in 1948. He went on to receive his undergraduate in 1959 and Masters of Education in 1966 from Penn State University.
He was working towards his Doctorate at Temple University.
He was the administrative director at Clearfield County Vo-Tech School until 1982, and later worked in the Department of Education in Harrisburg until his retirement.
Roland was a member of the Clearfield Masonic Lodge 314, Jaffa Shrine, an active member of the Jaffa Shrine String Band playing guitar, was a road-runner driver where he took young patients to Shrine Hospital, and a member of the Speakers Bureau.
For 21 years he served as a deputy game protector with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Helen (Davis) Turley; five children, Dr. Rebecca Summers (Luis) of West Palm Beach, Fla., Leann Turley of West Decatur, Diane DiFante (Archie) of W. Va., Robin Barry and her companion Mark Warner of Meadville, and Michael Turley (Pamela) of Prospect; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Jim Hollister officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of Clearfield VFW. Burial will be Huntley Cemetery, Cameron County.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the funeral home; a masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. An additional hour of viewing will be held at 10am on Thursday until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to of Erie, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019