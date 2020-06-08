RON GONDEK
1953 - 2020
FLINTON - Ron Gondek, 66, of Flinton, died June 7, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Oct. 29, 1953 in Spangler, he was a son of the late Edward J. Sr. and Mary L. (Warsek) Gondek.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cathryn; and brother, Edward Jr.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Rydbom, whom he married Jan. 25, 2000 in Houtzdale; daughters, Krystal McClellan of Coalport, Lacey Gondek of Flinton and Kayla (Michael) Srock of Coalport; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane (Elbert) Moore of New Tripoli and Karen (Andreas) Christofi of Downingtown. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ron enjoyed his dog, Cooper, and traveling and working outside. He was a logger and a coal miner. Member of the UMWA and the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, with the Rev. Isaac Stewart officiating.

Committal will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
