FRENCHVILLE - Ronald Clair Gramling, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his Frenchville residence.
Ronnie was born July 20, 1932 in South Fork to parents Floyd Nelson and Nellie Irene (Carns) Gramling. He grew up with two sisters, Audrey Hiner of VA and Wilda Woodyard of KY, who survive him, as well as his late brother, Wesley Gramling.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he served during the Korean War.
Mr. Gramling met his wife, Marlene Sue (Wilton) Gramling, at the National Airport in Washington, DC when they both worked for United Airlines, and they married in 1959. He continued his employment with United Airlines as a dispatcher for 35 years.
He and Marlene then retired to Frenchville to fulfill his lifelong dream of having a horse farm, and they did so for over 20 years.
Ronnie is survived by his wife and their three children; Kevin D. Gramling of Frenchville, Joal L. Gramling of Ashburn, Virginia and Dana J. Gramling and his wife Cheryl of Springfield, Virginia. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Gramling, Callie Gramling-Gobes, Kaitlyn Gramling and Chelsea Gramling; as well as one great-grandchild, Tristan Gramling.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of a service, there will be a private family ceremony as per Mr. Gramling's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ronnie to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick MA 01760; or the VFW Foundation, 406 West 34th Street, Suite. 920, Kansas City MO 64111.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019