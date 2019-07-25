MAHAFFEY - Ronald D. "Red" Brady, 62, of Mahaffey, passed away, July 24, 2019, at his home.



Ronald was born March 29, 1957, in Spangler. He was the son of the late Darrell Brady and Gladys (Bennett) Brady, who survives.



He married his wife of 20 years, Pamela (Geer) Brady on July 31, 1999. She survives and resides in LaJose.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborn Division. Ronald worked many years for Femco Machine Co. as a machinist before retiring.



In addition to his mother Gladys and his wife Pam, he is survived by one son, Ronald D. Brady II of Brisbin; one stepson, Timothy Geer of Mahaffey; one brother, William Brady and wife Geraldine of DuBois; two sisters, Sherryetta Westover and husband Ronald, and Tena Brady, all of LaJose; two grandchildren, Tiffney and Taylor Geer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Evelyn Mills and Herbert Feltwell; and paternal grandparents, Thelma and Lewis Brady. He was also preceded in death by two nephews, Christopher Westover and William Brady II.



At Mr. Brady's request, there will be no viewing.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Progress from July 25 to July 26, 2019