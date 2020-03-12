|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Robert Dean Tormey, 80, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
Born on Nov. 3, 1939 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Ruth (Keith) Tormey.
He married Diana L. (Kennedy) Tormey on March 29, 1996 in Kaanapali, Maui, Hawaii; she survives at home.
He was a member of the C&MA Church in Osceola Mills.
He was retired from the U. S. Army as a Lt. Colonel and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He had worked at Clasters and YBC in Philipsburg and the Houtzdale Hardware. He was a 1957 graduate from the former Osceola Mills High School and graduated from the University of Mississippi and the Florida State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rhelda Hummel.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Ashley Dombrowski of Murrysville; one stepson, Shawn Minerich and his wife Beverly of Philipsburg; two sisters, Ethel Hall of Bellefefonte, and Ruth Ann Brien of Australia; and one grandson, Branden L. Minerich.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the C&MA Church in Osceola Mills with the Rev. James Evilsizor officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the church.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020