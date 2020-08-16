1/
RONALD ELMER CABER
1941 - 2020
SMOKE RUN - Ronald Elmer Caber, 79, of Smoke Run, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home.

Born Feb. 15, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Elmer and Marjorie (Richardson) Caber.

He was a United Mine Worker for 24 years at Rushton Mining. He retired from DeGol Lumber. He formerly was active within the community. He enjoyed long hours woodworking with Shadow, his fur baby, at his side. He cherished the time he spent with his family.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Kay B. (Snyder) Caber; four daughters, Marisa Rosenberg and her husband Steve of Houtzdale, Marsha Viard and her significant other Edwin of Tyrone, Marlene Hayward and her husband Larry of Madera, Marjorie Moore and her husband Brian Sr. of Madera; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Amanda) Dugan, Megan Viard, Ryan (Amanda) Viard, Logan (Morgan) Viard, Hilary (Josh) Robinson, Larry (Heather) Hayward, Jr., Tiffany (Michael) Beirlair, Brian (Brandy) Moore, Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren, Heath Dugan, Kent Cross, Lucas, Cooper, and Amara Viard, Ava and Jace Robinson, Brooke, Aubrey, and Addison Hayward, Abigail and Elise Beirlair, Gunnar and Hattie Moore; former wife, Bernice A. Caber; sister, Barbara Mick; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
