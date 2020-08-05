SPRING VALLEY - Ronald Hummel, 59, of Spring Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. Ron resided at AristaCare Park in Marion Center.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1960 in Clearfield. He was the son of minister Robert L. Hummel and Glenda F. (Wisor) Hummel.
He was a 1981 graduate of Philipsburg Area High School. Ron enjoyed listening to music, spending times outdoors and the visits from his sister and brother-in-law. He was a member of The Calvary Church of God, Mineral Springs.
He is survived by a sister, Marie O'Dell and her husband Carl O'Dell of Clearfield; and a brother, Leonard Hummel of Kane.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pastor Leonard and Madalyn Wisor; his parents, Robert and Glenda Hummel; a sister, Kathryn Hummel; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
