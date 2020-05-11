RONALD JAMES GILL
1948 - 2020
NEW MILLPORT - Ronald James Gill Sr., 71, of New Millport, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Aug. 30, 1948 in Spangler (Northern Cambria), he was the son of James Arthur and Thelma Mae (Kitchen) Gill.

Mr. Gill had been a truck driver having worked for the former Benjamin Coal Company and Tully Trucking in New York.

He was Baptist by faith, was a member of the Mahaffey VFW and the Curwensville L.O.O.M. 268 serving as a past junior governor.

On Jan. 14, 1967 in Mahaffey, he wed the former Roberta Jacqueline Pennington, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rick; infant brothers, Johnny and Roger; and sisters, Sandy and Tammy.

Surviving are four children, Christine April Wilsoncroft and husband Rick of Clearfield, Ronald James Gill Jr. and wife Karen of Curwensville, Ricky Lynn Gill and wife Laurie of Ramey and Candace Rebecca Bayer and husband Keith of Altoona.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren; a brother and two sisters, Randy L. Gill and wife Katherine of Olanta, Susan L. Maines and husband John of Shawville and Sherry L. Baines of Altoona.

At the request of Mr. Gill there will be no public visitation or services.

Interment will be at Williams Cemetery in New Millport.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Williams Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
