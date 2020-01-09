|
HOUTZDALE - Ronald Lee Toubo, Sr., 80 of Houtzdale, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.
Born July 16, 1939 in Atlantic, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Duez) Toubo.
He was a 1957 graduate of Bigler Township High School and was a member of the Brisbin Church of God and a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1172, Madera.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen (Demczak) Toubo; two children, Ronald L. Toubo, Jr. of Houtzdale, and Michelle L. White of Mr. Pleasant, Iowa; one sister, Marlene Vanscoyoc of Tubs Crossing; and two grandchildren, Logan Robert White and Dylan James White.
He is also survived by his loving adopted grandchildren, Abigail and Zachary Reifer, who brought joy to his life the past few years; and his two furry friends, Emmy and Bernice; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com
Published in The Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020