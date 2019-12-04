|
BERWICK - Ronald M. Kerfoot, 79, of Berwick, and formerly of Philipsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Ronald was born on May 9, 1940, in Philipsburg, a son of the Late Ernest and Elva (Hoover) Kerfoot.
Ron was a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. Following high school, he furthered his education at Penn State and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
During most of his career, Ronald was employed in both the private and public sectors in the electrical engineering field. Later in his career, he accepted a position at Quebecor Printing, Hazelton. He retired as a supervisor after more than 20 years of service.
Ronald was married on Aug. 29, 1986, in Tennessee, to the former Kathryn Roberson, who survives at home.
He is also survived by three daughters, Anita Hutton and her wife Jo Sessions of Chesterfield, Va., Brenda Vaughn and her husband David of Panama City, Fla., and Chrystle Kerfoot of Roy, Utah; two sons, Brennon Burnette and his wife Charity of LaFayette, Ga., and Joey Johnson and his wife Stacy of Berwick; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Vaughn; one sister, Bonita L. "Bonnie" Laird; and one brother, E. Glenn Kerfoot, Sr., in addition to his parents.
Ronald was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He enjoyed hunting and trout fishing. One of his favorite streams was Fishing Creek near Benton. He also enjoyed shooting pool. An expression familiar to the family was that "it was a good day" if someone beat Ron in a pool game. Ron also enjoyed spending time during his retirement working on the house. He would often take on various projects around the house to improve, repair or as he would call it, 'modify" something. He also loved his card games and his trips out west to the casinos in Las Vegas.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Brother E. Glenn Kerfoot, Jr., nephew of the deceased, officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019