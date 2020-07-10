TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Rosalind ""Roz"" (nee Brunetti), 99, of Tonawanda, N.Y., died July 5, 2020.
She was born in Curwensville to loving parents Oreste and Edith (Durandetto) Brunetti. Late siblings are Ann Louise (Edwards) and Albert.
She was the devoted mother of Gary and (late) sons Dennis (George Armbruster) and Ronald. Wife of (late) Anthony ""Tony"" Licherelli. Shared lives and memories with Edwards (Weslaco, Texas) and Metz (Harrisburg) families; nephews, Bruce, John, and Todd; niece Kim; and cousins, Carol and Joni; and surviving local friends, Phyllis, Peggy, Jeanette and Tom.
She was a homemaker and worked in retail sales at Dixie Hats Boulevard Mall and Miller's
of Weslaco, Texas, and was an insurance claims admin at Buffalo Teachers Federation
for 30 years.
She loved Big Band music and dancing, especially at the Cavalier Restaurant.
Burial was held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of all expressions of love, please consider donating to Hospice Foundation of
WNY at HospiceBuffalo.com.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. is in charge of arrangements.
Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.