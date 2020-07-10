1/1
Rosalind "Roz" (Brunetti) Licherelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Rosalind ""Roz"" (nee Brunetti), 99, of Tonawanda, N.Y., died July 5, 2020.

She was born in Curwensville to loving parents Oreste and Edith (Durandetto) Brunetti. Late siblings are Ann Louise (Edwards) and Albert.

She was the devoted mother of Gary and (late) sons Dennis (George Armbruster) and Ronald. Wife of (late) Anthony ""Tony"" Licherelli. Shared lives and memories with Edwards (Weslaco, Texas) and Metz (Harrisburg) families; nephews, Bruce, John, and Todd; niece Kim; and cousins, Carol and Joni; and surviving local friends, Phyllis, Peggy, Jeanette and Tom.

She was a homemaker and worked in retail sales at Dixie Hats Boulevard Mall and Miller's

of Weslaco, Texas, and was an insurance claims admin at Buffalo Teachers Federation

for 30 years.

She loved Big Band music and dancing, especially at the Cavalier Restaurant.

Burial was held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of all expressions of love, please consider donating to Hospice Foundation of

WNY at HospiceBuffalo.com.

Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. is in charge of arrangements.

Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. And especially knowing that our Creator cares about how we feel and what we're going through. (Psalms 103:14)
Maggie
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved