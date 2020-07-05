Infant Rose Leah Ann Canfield, precious baby girl of Alexa Kephart and Dakota Canfield of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at DuBois Hospital.
She was born on May 23, 2020 in DuBois Hospital.
Rose is survived by her parents; a brother, Lynn James Canfield; grandparents, Gary and Jennifer Miller, Ed and Nichole Kephart and Lynn Earl and Jamie Jo Canfield.
Also surviving are her great-grandparents, Hommer and Bonnie Price, Ed and Sue Kephart and Carol Gormont; along with five uncles, Jeremy, Garrett and Jace Kephart, Nathan and Jordon Miller; and two aunts, Sherry Walker and Vicky Forsht.
Rose was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Jerome Gormont.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.