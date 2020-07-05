1/
Rose Leah Ann Canfield
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Infant Rose Leah Ann Canfield, precious baby girl of Alexa Kephart and Dakota Canfield of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at DuBois Hospital.

She was born on May 23, 2020 in DuBois Hospital.

Rose is survived by her parents; a brother, Lynn James Canfield; grandparents, Gary and Jennifer Miller, Ed and Nichole Kephart and Lynn Earl and Jamie Jo Canfield.

Also surviving are her great-grandparents, Hommer and Bonnie Price, Ed and Sue Kephart and Carol Gormont; along with five uncles, Jeremy, Garrett and Jace Kephart, Nathan and Jordon Miller; and two aunts, Sherry Walker and Vicky Forsht.

Rose was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Jerome Gormont.

There will be no visitation.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved