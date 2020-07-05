Rose M. Catalano, 95, of Clearfield, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1924 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late John and Antonina (Elia) Sturniolo.
Rose was employed as a seamstress at various places.
For many years, she was an active volunteer with the Curwensville Athletic Boosters. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially pinochle. She was also a fantastic cook. Above all, Rose loved taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Michael "Mick" John Catalano and wife Virginia of State College, and John Catalano and wife Ruthann Ryan-Catalano of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Michael John Catalano Jr., Laura Pierce and Jennifer Virga; eight great-grandchildren, Teah, Ella, Grant, Sebi, Rocco, Mikaela, Kamerin and Virgil III; three brothers, Frank Sturniolo, Vincent Sturniolo and wife Nanette, and Emery Sturnilo and wife Geena; two sisters, Sarah Campalong and husband John, and Josephine Rattien and husband Steve; a sister-in-law, Christine Prazinko; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rocco M. "Roy" Catalano on March 28, 2018 and whom she wed April 12, 1947 in St. Francis Church. She was also preceded in death by stepmother, Carmella T. Sturniolo; sister, Joanna L. Sturniolo; sister, Tina Mitchell; brother-in-law, Martin Catalano; brother-in-law, Angelo J. Catalano; brother-in-law, Eugene Hudson; sister-in-law, Antonette Hudson; sister-in-law, Vicky Catalano; sister-in-law, Maria Ann Sturniolo.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Marc Soloman as celebrant. The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beardsleyfh.
Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m. Masks are required.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Colonial Courtyard for the excellent care they gave Rose, and also to her brother, Frank, for the time he spent visiting and caring for her.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA, or St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
