WEST DECATUR - Rose M. Lonjin, 72, of West Decatur, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.



Born July 11, 1946 at West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Joseph & Gertrude Elizabeth "Sis" (Dougherty) Godissart.



Rose was a 1964 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and was a Post Master within the Moshannon Valley and Clearfield County area. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, West Decatur, and enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, crafting, shopping, photography and spending time with her grandchildren.



On April 13, 1968 at Calvary United Methodist Church, West Decatur, she married John Edmund Lonjin, who passed away Dec. 18, 2014.



Rose is survived by a son, Joseph John Lonjin and wife Chrystal of West Decatur; a daughter, Dana Voigt and husband Donald of West Decatur; two brothers, Alfred G. "Mike" Godissart of Hawk Run and Frank L. Godissart and wife Nancy of Clearfield; two sisters, Nancy Shimmel of Philipsburg and Margaret Ann Swatsworth and husband Richard of Shiloh; four grandchildren Austin and Abigail Lonjin and Ava and Alivia Voigt; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela; two brothers, Walter Godissart and Ronald Godissart; and two sisters, Alpha G. Golding and Betty Jane Blasko.



A funeral service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 167 Blue Ball Rd., West Decatur, on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sarah Kim officiating. Rose will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.



Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Tuesday, July 9 from 5-8 p.m. and at Calvary United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m.



Memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to Windy Hill Village, c/o Resident Care Fund, 100 Dogwood Dr., Philipsburg, PA 16866.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.