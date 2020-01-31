|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Rose Marie Fetcenko, 91, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Rose Marie was born on July 21, 1928, in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late Michael J. Sr. and Mary (Ropchock) Pirow.
Rose Marie was a graduate of the former Morris Township High School.
She was an active member of Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill; where she was a member of the choir and the St. Ann's Guild.
Early in her career, she was employed with the McTague Mfg. Co., formerly of Philipsburg. She was then employed for the remainder her working career as a cafeteria aide with the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
She was also active in local government. She had served as Judge of Elections for Morris Township for a few terms.
Rose Marie was married on July 12, 1950, in Chester Hill, to John E. Fetcenko, who preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2004.
She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher S. Fetcenko; two sisters, Helen Mae Harvey and Veronica L. Pirow; and one brother, Michael J. Pirow Jr., in addition to her parents and husband.
Rose Marie is survived by one daughter, Bonnie M. Fetcenko, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg; one son, Randy J. Fetcenko and his wife, Marie, of Gold Canyon, Arizona; one grandson, Steven A. Fetcenko, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ann Undercofler, of Glendale, Arizona, in addition to numerous other extended family members.
Rose Marie enjoyed a few hobbies in her spare time including crochet, macramé, arts and crafts, cooking, baking and "going for rides." As of late, she primarily enjoyed doing word search puzzles.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 420 Laura St., (Chester Hill), Philipsburg, with Fr. C. Michael Simerick, officiating.
Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., with a Panikhida Service at 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.
Interment will be in Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rose Marie's memory to Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 420 Laura St., Philipsburg, PA 16866; in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020