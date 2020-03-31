|
HOUTZDALE - Rose Marie Jasper 78, of Houtzdale went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Windy Hill Presbyterian Village, Philipsburg.
Born on Feb. 22, 1941 in Madera, she was the daughter of the late Webb and Merna (Richardson) Jasper.
She was a 1959 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. She worked at JBC Co. of Madera for several years, and also for Navasky Co in Philipsburg for years, from where she retired.
Her whole life was all about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by four sons, Randy (Gloria) Jasper, Sr. of Brisbin, Terry (Kim) Jasper of Smoke Run, Dave (Teresa) Jasper of Brisbin, and Rick Jasper of Houtzdale; grandchildren, Randy Jasper, Sr., Megan (Matt) Bush, Brian (Heidi) Jasper, Alyssa Jasper, Zachary Jasper, Trenton Jasper, and Kyle (Caitlin) Jasper.
She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Daven, Mattie, Brody, Rowan, Noah, and Gabriella; step-grandchildren, Michele, Angie, and Dana; step-great-grandchildren, Josh, Brandon, Cassie, Cole, Gracie, Lilly, and Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Edward, and Webb Jasper; two sisters, Shirley Clark and Betty Jasper; and step-sister, Penny Jo Cummins and her husband Glenny.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020