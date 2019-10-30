Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
Rose Mary (Todaro) Marino


1926 - 2019
Rose Mary (Todaro) Marino Obituary
Rose Mary Marino, 93, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, in the same room her husband passed away 10 days earlier.

Born March 17, 1926 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Luigi and Vincenza (Scordino) Todaro.

She was a member of the Martha Washington Lodge of the Sons of Italy in Clearfield.

Rose was a bookkeeper for eight years at Dotts Motor Company, then decided to be a stay-at-home mom to her two children. She was the kind of mother who became a mother figure to all who entered her humble abode. Many remember her kindness, a quality that followed her all the days of her life.

Her strong faith in her religion, a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield, was evident as a reminder of how strong a woman she was. She gave great love, was patient and very slow to anger.

She was the last member of her generation having been preceded in death on Oct. 19, 2019 by her beloved husband of 75 years, Joseph Vincent Marino, whom she wed on Aug. 16, 1944 at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church by the Rev. Msgr. Glynn. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Nick Todaro of Harrisburg; and a sister, Jean Davido of Ridgway. In addition, she was preceded in death by step sisters-in-law Lena Guy and Frances Guy; and step brothers-in-law, Nicholas, Philip and Frank Imbruglia

Surviving are two children, Dennis J. Marino and wife Kathy of South Carolina, and Patricia "Patty" Marino Moyer of Clearfield and fiancée Rick Galluzzi of Brockway. Also surviving are two grandsons David and Jonathan Marino; a sister-in-law Ravenda (Kitzmiller) Todaro of Marysville; nephews Matt and Mike Todaro, Joseph Rumfola and wife Brenda, and Damian Marino; and nieces Jolene Davido Friedl, JoAnn Davido, Lyn Marino and Nancy Marino.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. when the procession will prepare to depart for the church.

The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to the local Emergency Medical Services (Ambulance) of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
