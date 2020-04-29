|
CHERRY TREE - Rose Naomi (Shomo) Gearhart, 88, of Cherry Tree, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late John and Laura (Graham) Shomo, she was born on Dec. 14, 1931 in Clearfield.
Rose married John Albert Gearhart on Sept. 29, 1948 and they shared 57 years together. She assisted her husband in his insurance office.
Rose was a member of the Cherry Tree Civic Club and the Lady Cherry Rebecca Lodge IOOF.
She was happiest with her family. She treasured each and every grandchild and great grandchild. Rose will always be remembered as a loving and caring individual, who was a bright spot in everyone's day.
Rose is survived by her five daughters, Donna Hartzell of Jacksonville, Fla., Catherine Gearhart (Mark Elliott) of St. Petersburg, Fla.. Diane (Robert Reese) of Northern Cambria, Debra (Edward Stock) of Northern Cambria, and Karen (Michael Gilbert) of Andover, N.J.; her grandchildren, René Hartzell of Jacksonville, Fla., Jennifer (Jon) Szczesniak of Mars, Nicholas (Amanda) Stock of Northern Cambria, Leslie Stock of Ebensburg, Rebecca Reese of Creekside, Benjamin (Betsee) Stock of Northern Cambria, and Jack Gilbert of Boston, Mass; and 12 great-grandchildren, Eli Stramm, Beckett, Avery and Sawyer Szczesniak, Dominick and Ryan Stock, Penelope and Eddie Wood, Heath and Chloe Reese-Wingerter, and Brynn and Blair Stock.
Also surviving are her sisters, Eleanor Trimble of Monaca, Edith Goon of Jamestown, N.Y., Joann Pianelli of Uniontown, Ohio, and Joan Coble of Clearfield.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John on July 16, 2005; her sisters, Jean Bain, Mildred Johnston, Pearl Smith, Beverly Buck and Phyllis Whitman.
Interment took place at the Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Twp., Indiana County.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Online guestbook for condolences is available at www.rairighfh.com.
Rose's family extends a special thank you to AseraCare hospice and especially to Mary and Elle.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020