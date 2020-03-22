|
MORRSIDALE - Rose Yevonne Thompson, 93, of Morrisdale, and recently of Windy Hill Village, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born Feb. 16, 1927 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was a daughter of the late Walter M. and Virginia (Gladwell) Stiver.
Rose was of the Methodist faith and a graduate of LaSalle High School in New York. She continued her education in Nursing and was a LPN at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, until she retired.
On March 20, 1948 in Niagara Falls, NY, she married Charles J. Thompson Jr., who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1996.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter and a brother, Marvin Stiver.
Rose will be deeply missed by three daughters, Linda Lou Makulski of Allen Park, MI, Muriel Lopez and husband John of West Seneca, NY and Juanita Sherman and husband Zane of Bellefonte; two sons, Charles Wesley Thompson of Forest and Hugh Edward Thompson and wife Mary of Ransomville, NY; ten grandchildren, David Makulski and wife Trista, Bradley Makulski, Jennifer Pukalo and husband Jeremy, Jonathan Lopez and wife Melissa, Jacob Thompson, Zackary Thompson, Brooks Luzier, Justin Sherman and wife Danielle, Travis Sherman and wife Kaleen and Jessica Gingher and husband Mike; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Allport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to a . Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020