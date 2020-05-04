SKYKESVILLE - Rosemary M. Staley, 77, of Sykesville, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on Aug. 1, 1942 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Dorothy (Cochran) Swackhammer.
On Oct. 28, 1967 she married her husband David M. Staley. He survives.
Rosemary was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in DuBois.
She is survived by one daughter, Kim Staley Clark and her fiancé Jason Shaffer of DuBois; four grandchildren, Candace Irwin Bowers, Jasmine and Mackena Staley and Amanda Shaffer; eith great grandchildren; three sisters, Irene Swackhammer of Pittsburgh, Diane Shrider of St. Marys, and Deb Swackhammer of Brockway, and one brother, Jim Cochran and his wife Cheryl of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Staley.
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from May 4 to May 5, 2020.