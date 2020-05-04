ROSEMARY M. (SWACKHAMMER) STALEY
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKYKESVILLE - Rosemary M. Staley, 77, of Sykesville, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on Aug. 1, 1942 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Dorothy (Cochran) Swackhammer.

On Oct. 28, 1967 she married her husband David M. Staley. He survives.

Rosemary was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in DuBois.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Staley Clark and her fiancé Jason Shaffer of DuBois; four grandchildren, Candace Irwin Bowers, Jasmine and Mackena Staley and Amanda Shaffer; eith great grandchildren; three sisters, Irene Swackhammer of Pittsburgh, Diane Shrider of St. Marys, and Deb Swackhammer of Brockway, and one brother, Jim Cochran and his wife Cheryl of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Staley.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved