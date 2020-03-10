|
STUMP CREEK - Roxann Overman, 64, of Stump Creek passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home after a fierce battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1955 in Clearfield, a daughter of Polly (Hatten) Clapsaddle.
She attended DuBois High School.
Roxann had a big and loving heart. She would take in stray animals and people in need.
She was an LPN and loved taking care of the elderly. Her last job that she loved was at AM PM Personal Care Home in De Lancey.
She is survived by her mother, Polly Clapsaddle; husband and caregiver, Norman Overman; daughter, Torie Ann Maxim and husband Jeff of Soldier; grandchildren, Leah and Gage Maxim; three sisters, Lisa Haught and husband Steve of Punxsutawney, Drema Smith and husband Doug of Caneadea, N.Y., and Belinda Sehke and husband Tracey of Brockway; five brothers, Tom Nicholson of Stump Creek, Mike Nicholson and wife Gina of Reynoldsville, Rodney Nicholson and wife Penny of Sheffield, Robert Nicholson and wife Val of Knox, and Charles Nicholson of Grampian; an aunt, Maude Johnson of Curwensville; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Bridget Sparks; Papa, Tom Clapsaddle; two sisters-in-law; Vichi Nicholson, and Deb Nicholson; and her Aunt Jane.
.A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Central PA Humane Society, 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020