HOUTZDALE - Roy Donald Srock, 81, of Houtzdale, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Born June 16, 1939 in Ramey, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith (Glass) Srock.
He was Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Sperlow) Srock; three sons, Lee Srock and his wife Holly of Cherry Tree, Robbie Srock and his wife Denise of Mingo Junction, Ohio, Ryan Srock of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Larry Srock and his wife Barbara of Richmond, Maine; three step-daughters, Crystal Hansel and her husband Rob of Houtzdale, Melissa Peacock and her husband Tom of Smithmill, Tracey Jones and Angela Quigley of Thompsontown.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Katie, Andy, Nikolai, Darius, Anna Marie, Amanda, Quentin, Jeannette, and Michael; five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Logan, Elizabeth, Aiden, and Gabriel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Kolesar; two brothers, James and David Srock; a stepbrother, Frank Srock, Jr.; and two step-sisters, Rhilda Stinson and Nellie Wilkinson
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
