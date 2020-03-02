|
|
BLOOMINGTON - Ruby Louella (Brown) Pollick, 81, of Bloomington, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale after a lengthy illness.
Ruby was born in Bloomington to the late Homer and Mable (Rowles) Brown on July 23, 1938.
She previously attended Susquehanna Community Church.
She worked at Ward Steak House, McGregor Clothing Factory and Clearfield Cheese from where she retired.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Donald. whom she married Oct. 5, 1957; two sons, Donald and his wife Kathy, Rodney and his wife Kandi, both of Olanta; four grandchildren, Erik Pollick and his wife Kari of Clearfield, Lacy Wolfel and her husband Dave of Emporium, Harmony Gerhart and her husband Jeff of Bloomington, Jacob Pollick and his wife Laura of Clearfield; five great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Emma, Ella, Reagan, and Quinn, with a sixth, Addy, to be born in May; two brothers, James Brown of Curwensville, Homer Brown of Olanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Brown.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Bloomington Cemetery.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020