LANSE - Ruby Mae Nearhood, 85, and formerly of Lanse and a guest at Ridgeview Elder Care Nursing Home, Curwensville, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the home.
Born Feb. 14, 1935 in Ansonville, she was the daughter of the late Ernest M. and Effie (Freeman) Schoening.
On Dec.r 8, 1953, in Kylertown, she married Ray O. Nearhood who preceded her in death on March 9, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Ruth McGarvey and her husband Robert of Greenville; Cindy Michaels and her husband Dave of Grassflat; Hope Nearhood and her fiancé Larry of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Joel Michaels and wife Misty, Angela Michaels, Shane Michaels and wife Holly, Shawna Cassick and husband Chuck, Shasta Long and husband Bill, Kimberly McGarvey and husband Rich Fink, Jaimee Eachus and husband Josh; twelve great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rachel Evans and husband Dewey of Philipsburg, Mary Krause and husband Clarence of Houtzdale; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Schoening of Kylertown.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Schoening and infant twin brother, Robert Schoening.
Ruby was a 1952 graduate of the former Cooper Township High School, Lanse. She had attended the Lanse Evangelical Free Church, Lanse, and had been a long time Sunday school teacher at the former Kylertown Methodist Church, Kylertown. She taught pre-school at Cen-Clear for many years then became a personal care aide at West Branch Area School District, Allport, from which she retired. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, but most of all, spending time, making precious memories, with her family.
There will be no public visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She will be laid to rest at Grassflat Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Little Bag of Sunshine, 51 Knox Run Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858; or , 2595 Interstate Drive Dr, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020