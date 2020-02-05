|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Russell B. "Pigeon" McGuire, 62, of Osceola Mills, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 11, 1957 in Orlando, Fla., he was the son of Bernadine E. (Shinafelt) McGuire of Houtzdale, and the late Russel McGuire.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was a welder for L. S. Fiore in Altoona, a member of the Sons of the Amvets Post 159 in Philipsburg, and graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sons, Justin Myers and Nathan McGuire; one brother, Raymond Dean McGuire; and by his grandmother, Dorothy Shinafelt.
He is survived by his companion, Patty Rearick; two sons, Nicholas McGuire of Osceola Mills, and Corey McGuire of Clearfield; one sister, Diana McGuire of Osceola Mills; one brother, John McGuire and his wife Tina of Osceola Mills; and four grandchildren, Kaiden Wyatt Trump, Maverick Stephen McGuire, Elexis Faith McGuire and Maxine Patrice McGuire.
There will be a viewing and Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020