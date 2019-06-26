REYNOLDSVILLE - Russell P. Ross, 62, of Reynoldsville, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on Nov. 23, 1956 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Franklin and Wilda Jane (Depp) Ross.



He was a veteran of the United State Air Force. He was a truck driver in the coal industry.



Russell is survived by a step-daughter, Cassie Luzier and her husband Brandon of Virginia; a brother, Ray Ross and his wife Gail of Clearfield; sister-in-law, Betty Ross of Reynoldsville; and three step-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard Ross and Robert Ross.



There will be no public visitation.



A funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Av., DuBois, PA 15801.



Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.