|
|
Ruth Ann McCracken, 93, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1926 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Lewis and Catherine (Rafferty) Danver.
Mrs. McCracken was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford G. McCracken, whom she wed May 12, 1951 in Clearfield; nine children, Catherine Brown of Clearfield, Gerald McCracken and wife Joanne of Clearfield, Linda Fink and husband Jeff of Clearfield, Andrew McCracken and wife Glenda of Warren, OH, Harold "Howdy" McCracken and wife Lori of Brenham, TX, Ronald McCracken and wife Missy of Philipsburg, Russell McCracken and wife Diane of Curwensville, Scott McCracken and wife Lori of Hurricane, WV, and Joseph McCracken of Clearfield; 24 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Jane Coons, Helen Taylor, Lois Danver, Rosella Duttry, and Alice Danver; and two brothers, Frank and James Danver.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9-9:30 a.m.
The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019