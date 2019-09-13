Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:45 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Clearfield , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ann McCracken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann McCracken


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann McCracken Obituary
Ruth Ann McCracken, 93, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1926 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Lewis and Catherine (Rafferty) Danver.

Mrs. McCracken was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford G. McCracken, whom she wed May 12, 1951 in Clearfield; nine children, Catherine Brown of Clearfield, Gerald McCracken and wife Joanne of Clearfield, Linda Fink and husband Jeff of Clearfield, Andrew McCracken and wife Glenda of Warren, OH, Harold "Howdy" McCracken and wife Lori of Brenham, TX, Ronald McCracken and wife Missy of Philipsburg, Russell McCracken and wife Diane of Curwensville, Scott McCracken and wife Lori of Hurricane, WV, and Joseph McCracken of Clearfield; 24 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Jane Coons, Helen Taylor, Lois Danver, Rosella Duttry, and Alice Danver; and two brothers, Frank and James Danver.

Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9-9:30 a.m.

The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now