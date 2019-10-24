Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
Ruth E. (Wood) Allen


1929 - 2019
Ruth E. (Wood) Allen Obituary
RUTH E. ALLEN

DALLAS, Ga. - Ruth E. Allen, 90, of Dallas, Ga. and formerly of Redden Hill, Curwensville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Kimberly Senior Assisted Living Center in Dallas, Ga.

Born Aug. 15, 1929 in Kerrmoor, she was the daughter of Cleo and Gennevieve (Shearer) Wood.

Mrs. Allen was a homemaker. She was the oldest living member of the Zion Baptist Church in Ansonville where she had been active in all senior activities as well as volunteering with the Vacation Bible School. She also loved gardening.

On Sept. 7, 1946 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she wed Alvin W. Allen who preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Joshua Williams.

Surviving are four children, Kathryn Hibbard and husband Keith of Dallas, Ga., David Allen and wife Candy of Sanborn, N.Y., Larry Allen and wife Jennine of Tonawanda, N.Y. and Valarie Williams and husband Daniel of Elysburg; also surviving are nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Ruth E. Allen will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Barrett officiating.

Interment will be at Watts Cemetery, Bells Landing, Redden Hill.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from Noon until the time of services at 1 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Zion Baptist Church, 12004 Tyrone Pike, Irvona, PA 16656.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
