Ruth "Connie" Hess, 80, of Clearfield died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.



Born July 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Mervyl Witherow and Celeste Hess.



Loving wife of Alfred P. "Pete" Hess Jr., whom she joins in Heaven, along with her beloved sister, Patricia.



She was a graduate of St. Francis High School and Penn State University.



Connie was a home and commercial building restoration specialist for more than 40 years.



She served on the recreation board for the Borough of Clearfield, and also helped many regain sobriety in her role as a drug and alcohol counselor.



Connie was always deeply engaged, interested and excited with life, every day, from the minute her feet hit the floor in the morning to when she went to bed. She loved her family and friends, and made dreams come true for many. Her home on Fourth Street is filled with photographs of people whom she loved and cared for. Family was always No. 1 in her world!



She was an avid reader, collector of antiques, memorabilia and baseball cards –oh the baseball cards! Best horse trader ever –if anyone in the family needed a car or truck, you could always count on Connie to 'seal the deal' in your favor. In later years she was fond of restoring antique wooden furniture.



Up until she left us, she had an amazing will to live life every day to the fullest, and was simply an amazing person –God's Little Elf.



She will be greatly missed by her children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.



She is survived by her children, Michael Hess, Susan K. Hess Gilliland, Joeseph Hess, Fred Hess and Alfred P. "Peter" Hess III; and her sister Katherine, who resides in California.



She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, who will also miss her dearly.



Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Monday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.



Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 9-9:30 a.m.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from June 28 to June 29, 2019