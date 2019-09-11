Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Ruth Lorraine (Ott) Bloom


1927 - 2019
Ruth Lorraine (Ott) Bloom Obituary
Ruth Lorraine Bloom, 91, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Mrs. Bloom was born Nov. 26, 1927 in Clearfield, the daughter of Leland "Preach" and Marie (Hugar) Ott.

She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Bloom was a member of the Kerr Addition United Methodist Church.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Myra Peters and her husband Rodney of West Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry D. Bloom, whom she

married April 18, 1947 and who passed away June 20, 2003; her daughter, Barbara Nagy; three sisters, Virginia Ott, Mona Wilsoncroft and Joyce Mohney; and three brothers, Leslie, Alvin "Jake" and Daniel Ott.

Honoring Mrs. Bloom's wishes there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kerr Addition United Methodist Church or the , 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
