RUTH M. (COWDER) GORMONT
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Ruth M. Gormont, 95, of Rochester, N.Y., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Originally from Clearfield, Ruth was produce manager at Herb & Tom's Grocery Market before retirement, as well as an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She served as the Lawrence Township Inspector of Elections for over 12 years and as president of the Seniors' Lunch Club of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

Ruth moved to Rochester, N.Y. in 2010 to enjoy her family, where she was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and an active member of the Town of Greece Community and Senior Center.

She is survived by her son, William F. (Helen) Gormont, Jr.; grandchildren, Julie E. (Anthony) Gormont-Forgione and William F. (Robin) Gormont III; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Gormont and Sophie Forgione.

She is preceded in death by by her parents, A. Doyle and Vaughn (Schaffer) Cowder; husband, William F. Gormont Sr.; siblings, Kathleen A. Carns, Robert B. Cowder, H. Lynn Cowder, Kenneth L. Cowder and Cecil G. Cowder.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
To Ruth's family, I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to all. I met Ruth at mass at St. Lawrence. She took my eye because she looked so much like my maternal grandmother. Every week I would give her a hug and talk for a few minutes. Those who sit around her have asked me many times where is Ruth and I did not know. All I could say was say a prayer for her. When we get back to mass I will let the others know she had passed. God Bless all of you during this time of mourning. Patty Rask
Patricia Rask
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved