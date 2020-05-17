ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Ruth M. Gormont, 95, of Rochester, N.Y., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Originally from Clearfield, Ruth was produce manager at Herb & Tom's Grocery Market before retirement, as well as an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She served as the Lawrence Township Inspector of Elections for over 12 years and as president of the Seniors' Lunch Club of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
Ruth moved to Rochester, N.Y. in 2010 to enjoy her family, where she was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and an active member of the Town of Greece Community and Senior Center.
She is survived by her son, William F. (Helen) Gormont, Jr.; grandchildren, Julie E. (Anthony) Gormont-Forgione and William F. (Robin) Gormont III; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Gormont and Sophie Forgione.
She is preceded in death by by her parents, A. Doyle and Vaughn (Schaffer) Cowder; husband, William F. Gormont Sr.; siblings, Kathleen A. Carns, Robert B. Cowder, H. Lynn Cowder, Kenneth L. Cowder and Cecil G. Cowder.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 17 to May 18, 2020.