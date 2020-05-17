To Ruth's family, I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to all. I met Ruth at mass at St. Lawrence. She took my eye because she looked so much like my maternal grandmother. Every week I would give her a hug and talk for a few minutes. Those who sit around her have asked me many times where is Ruth and I did not know. All I could say was say a prayer for her. When we get back to mass I will let the others know she had passed. God Bless all of you during this time of mourning. Patty Rask

Patricia Rask

Acquaintance