MORANN - Ruth Muraski, 83, of Morann, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mount Nittany Hospital, State College.



Born June 30, 1935 in Ohringen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Freidrich and Gertrude (Hermann) Jager.



On Sept. 26, 1955, in Germany, she married David J. Muraski, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1993.



She will be deeply missed by her three sons, Martin J. Muraski of Morann, David J. Muraski of Curwensville, and Mark A. Muraski of Ft. Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Jadelea Zahniser, Amelia Muraski, Cole Muraski, and Malkin Muraski; two brothers, Kurt Jager and Dieter Hermann, both of Germany; five sisters, Else Dillon of Virginia, Hilde Linde of California, and Liesle Lumpp, Ursula Volkert, Ingrid Theiringer, all of Germany.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. The Rev. Christine Roe will officiate.



Interment will follow at Alexander Cemetery, Madera.



Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019