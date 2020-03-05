|
|
HOUTZDALE - Ruth O. "Toots" Love, 89, of Houtzdale, passed away from this earth to her heavenly home peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 10, 1931 in Glen Hope, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Virginia (Bailor) Thomas. She was the oldest of six children.
Ruth was an active community member in good standing with many church and social organizations.
Ruth was a member of the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Houtzdale and an active member of the Houtzdale Lions Club.
On Nov. 17, 1951 she married her beloved husband, Raymond R. Love. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing on March 27, 2016.
Ruth is survived by a son, Gregory (Julie) Love; five grandchildren, Joshua Force, Elizabeth Crawford, Raymond Force, Jonathan Force, and Ashley Smith; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Heath and Jakson Smith; along with a brother, Rexford Thomas; and sisters, Mary LaRue Slother and Jean Smith.
Preceding her in death were her parents; beloved husband Raymond; a daughter, Brenda Lee Force; an infant grandson, James Love; a sister, Sonna Mae Butterworth; and a brother, William Thomas.
Robert Holden will deliver a loving eulogy on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, followed by a service officiated by the Rev. Dennis Frantz at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Chapel, Brisbin.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 180 4th St., Houtzdale, PA 16651; or the Houtzdale Lions Club, c/o Donna Ellis, 203 Dorthea St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020