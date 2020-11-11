LANSING, Mich. - Ruth (Nolen) Ridgway, 87, of Lansing, Mich. and formerly of Clearfield, passed away Oct. 27, 2020 in Lansing.
She was born May 20, 1933 in Muskegon, Mich. to the late John H. and Lucille E. (Schwonteck) Nolen.
She and her late husband Dave lived for many years in Clearfield; after retirement they moved to Lansing.
Ruth was a graduate of Muskegon High School and the University of Michigan School of Dentistry (Dental Hygiene). She was a member of Presidents Club of University of Michigan, Victor's Club of University of Michigan, Sigma Phi Alpha Honorary Society, Junior League of Lansing, Pi Beta Phi Sorority, First Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, and the Country Club of Lansing.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann (McClintock) Tello; stepchildren, Kurt (Tami) Ridgway, Pauline (Keith) Hagelin, and Patrice (Dennis) Gallagher; grandchildren, Chapin Pulju, Ian Pulju, Alissa Sedbrook, Nicholas Sedbrook and Franklin Tello, Kiely (Keith) Ostfeld, Collin Ridgway, Nolen Ridgway, Justin Hagelin, Casey Hagelin, Owen Gallagher, and Hayden Gallagher; four great-grandchildren, Khloe Ostfeld, Kane Ostfeld, Chapin Pulju, Jr., and Zeiah Pulju; sisters, Mary Bradbury, Jane (Roger) Missimer, and Nancy (James) Sheridan; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C. David Ridgway in 2015; and her son, Billy McClintock in 1965.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute in Ruth's memory to the Muskegon Schools Education Fund, c/o Community Foundation for Muskegon County, 425 W. Western Ave., Ste, 200, Muskegon, MI 49440.
The family is being served by Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes, Greater Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.estesleadley.com.