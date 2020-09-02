1/
SADIE J. (MCLAUGHLIN) SLOVIKOSKY
1931 - 2020
COALPORT - Sadie J. Slovikosky, 88, of Coalport, died Sept. 1, 2020 at home.

Born Oct. 10, 1931 in Irvona, she was a daughter of the late David and Bessie (Stigerts) McLaughlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley "Stush" on Sept. 21, 2013; a daughter, Linda Kephart; a grandson, Allen (Chunk) Berger; brothers, Logan, Gilbert, and Daniel; and sisters, Betty Johns, Mary Hamilton, Nattie Killion, and Catherine "Kay" Smith. She is survived by her children, Bernie (Susan Shawley), Robert "Zorb", Kenneth and Deborah; son-in-law, Edward Kephart; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation.

A private graveside service at Spangle Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Deak Irvine officiating.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
