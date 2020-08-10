MUNSON - Sally Diane (McDowell) Holt, 76, of Munson passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at her home.



Born July 16, 1944 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of Edith (Aldstadt) and Norman J. "Lardy" McDowell, Sr. of Hawk Run.



Sally attended West Branch High School and Altoona Beauty School, where she earned her beautician license. She married her high school sweetheart, George T. Holt, Jr., on Dec. 29, 1961.



Sally was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After her youngest daughter started school, Sally was hired by the West Branch School District and was employed there for 28 years, retiring in 2006. In her retirement, she volunteered for AARP Tax Aide, Gethsemane United Methodist Church, West Branch School District, and SSRTA.



In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by daughter, Robin and her husband, John Bober; son, Douglas and his partner, Melinda Buterbaugh; daughter, Georgia and her husband, Kirk Straw; and daughter, Lorraine and her husband, Kenneth Miles. She leaves behind her seven beloved grandchildren, Leigha Miles, Ashley Bober, Nicholas Holt, Ryan Miles, Shayne Straw, Nathan Holt, and Austin Straw and a great-grandson, Carson Miles.



Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Norman J. "Jim" McDowell, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Jessica Straw.



Due to COVID19 restrictions, the viewing and services will be private and private interment will be held at a future date.



A luncheon, provided by the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, celebrating Sally's life will be held for family and friends at the family home in Munson on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Sally's name to Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice Care Center, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; or the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport Cutoff, Allport, PA 16821.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

