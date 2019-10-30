Home

Miller-Sekely Funeral Services
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 367-1543
Sally J. (Watson) Williams


1943 - 2019
Sally J. (Watson) Williams Obituary
BAINBRIDGE - Sally J. (Watson) Williams, 76, went to Heaven on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bainbridge.

Born Monday, April 19, 1943, in Phillipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mary (Scott) Watson.

She married Darl L. Williams on April 7, 1963.

In addition to her husband of more than 56 years, she is survived by three sons, Jeffrey D. Williams of Bainbridge, Michael C. Williams, married to Kirstie, of Marietta, and Ben A. Williams, married to Heather, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as Sally's extended family and caring friends.

A private funeral service will be held at Bainbridge Church of God.

Private burial will be at Bainbridge Cemetery.

The family invites everyone to attend a "drop-in" Celebration of Sally's life at 141 Kissel Barrick Rd., Bainbridge, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, between 1 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market St., Elizabethtown.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
