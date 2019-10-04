|
Samantha Lyn Marchetti, 28, of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County as a result of an automobile accident.
Born on Feb. 28, 1991 in Glen Riddle, she was the daughter of James J. and Lisa (Cunningham) Marchetti of North Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
She was a waitress and a 2009 graduate of Deer Valley High School in Glendale, Ariz.
Sam loved her children more than life. She also loved laughter and adventure, she made the most of every moment and made it her mission to make people feel special and accepted. She lit up any room she entered. Her free spirit and caring ways will always be remembered. Sam was truly one of a kind.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Marchetti, Sr.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Sage Reilly of Janesville; one son, Taven James of Janesville; one sister, Angela Marchetti and her companion James Griffin; three brothers, James Marchetti, III, John Marchetti and his wife Jaclyn and Patrick Marchetti and his wife Nicole; grandparents, Patrick and Barbara Cunningham and Margaret Marchetti; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will follow at a later date in Arizona.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
