SAMUEL DESANTO
Samuel DeSanto passed away on June 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was the son of the late James and Margaret (Rosamilia) DeSanto.

Samuel married Grace (Conser) DeSanto at St. Joseph's Church in Renovo by the Rev. Fr. Orlando.

Samuel worked for Penn Central and Conrail as an electrician for 43 years.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Grace; a daughter, Darlene Maines; and a sister, Rosemary Bouse.

In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by a son-in-law, David Maines; four brothers-in-law, Donald Hass, Robert Bouse, Harold Conser, and Robert Conser; and a mother-in-law, Cora Conser.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon in the chapel at Hyner Cemetery, Renovo. The service will begin at noon in the chapel with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Orr as celebrant.

Burial will follow at the cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American-Kidney Fund, 8110 Executive Blvd, Rockton, PA.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
