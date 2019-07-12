SMITHMILL - Samuel Dick, 92, of Smithmill, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.



Born Feb. 7, 1927 in Fernwood, he was the son of the late Gregory "Harry" and Anastasia Nancy (Lutsic) Dick.



He was a member of the St. Vladimir Orthodox Church and Smithmill VFW Post 6321.



On Oct. 13, 1951 he married Peggy David, she preceded him in death in 1990.



He loved line dancing, gardening, hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family.



He will be deeply missed his children, Douglas Dick of Smithmill, and Darlene Grasso of Reynoldsville; a brother, Nick Blaha of Janesville; a sister Kay Rudnicki of N.J.; three grandchildren, Amber Dick, Doug Dick, and Charlie Feather; and three great-grandchildren, Alan, Maizey, and Darian.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, John and Wasco Dick, and Paul Blaha, and two sisters, Ann Lefebvre and Mary Morrison.



Friends will be received Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.



Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Janesville. The Rev. Fr. Paul Bigelow will be celebrant.



Interment will follow at St. Vladimir Cemetery, Ramey.



Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from July 12 to July 13, 2019