Samuel John Lidgett


1950 - 2019
On Dec. 17, 1950, Samuel John Lidgett, 68, of Clearfield, was born in Philipsburg at the old Benson Sanitorium to Samuel John Lidgett and Mary Jane Lidgett of Allport.

He passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Lidgett attended West Branch Area High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Guard.

He had been employed by Glen Garry Brick Yard and the Clearfield County Jail. He was a member of Post 1785 and American Legion Post 6.

Mr. Lidgett is survived by his son, Tyson (Chrissy) and grandson, Noah of Houtzdale; sisters, Mary Ellen Stagner of Mechanicsburg and Thelma (John) Thompson of Kent, Ohio; his companion, Mary Bailey and her family, Meladie, Merilee, Micah, Mallory, Jackson and Dylan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Stella Lidgett and Forrest and Nellie Scott; his brother, William "Lump" Lidgett; and a sister, Sarah Jane "Sally" Wharton.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Chidboy Funeral Home Inc., 16 North Front St. in Clearfield on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral Director Robert Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
