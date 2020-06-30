SAMUEL LEE DIXON
1950 - 2020
WEST DECATUR - Samuel Lee Dixon, 70, of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born March 3, 1950, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Merlyn J. and Freda (Hazel) Dixon.

Surviving are his children, Louise Dixon of Philipsburg, Merlyn Dixon and wife Misty of Philipsburg; grandchildren, Joseph Dixon, Khloee Sousie; his siblings, Harold (Buddy) Dixon of Philipsburg, Richard Dixon of Morrisdale, and Kathy Hoffman of Lewistown.

Samuel was a graduate of Philipsburg High School and continued on at Verbeck Motors Training, Philipsburg. He had worked for the former JH France Refractories, Clarence until his retirement in 2012.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era and received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He was a member of the Clearfield L.O.O.M. No. 97.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at the funeral home chapel with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton with graveside honors accorded by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
