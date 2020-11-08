HOUTZDALE - Samuel T. McClelland Sr., 75, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born Aug. 3, 1945 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Samuel and Margaret (Helsel) McClelland.
Sam was a nine year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam. He served with the United States Drum and Bugle Corps and was a United States Embassy guard in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
He retired from the correction officers staff at the Clearfield County Jail.
Surviving is a son, Samuel T. McClelland Jr. and his fiancé Nicole Thompson and her daughter Brooke of Houtzdale; two sisters, Sally (Donald) Evans of Houtzdale, Peggy Rhoades of Philipsburg; and a sister-in-law, Shirley McClelland of Ramey.
Also surviving are nieces Jolene (Timothy) Berry, Sharon (Peter) Ogilvie and nephews Scott (Lise) Evans, Hunter (Erin) McClelland and Eric McClelland, and a friend Alice Gates.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, John S. McClelland; and brother-in-law, Bruce Rhoades.
Funeral service will be private with the Rev. Fr. William Ellis officiating.
Friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will be at American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin with graveside military honors accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion and Janesville Veterans of Foreign Wars joint Honor Guard.
