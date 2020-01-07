|
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Samuel Tulowitzki, 97, of Crown Point, Ind., and formerly of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Symphony of Crown Point, Ind.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1922, the son of the late Gustav and Wilhelmina (Payk) Tulowitzki.
On Sept. 30, 1947 he married Ethel A. Tulowitzki, who preceded him in death on April 16, 2008.
Samuel served in the United States Army during WWII.
Retired, Samuel worked as a self-employed Maytag dealer in Philipsburg for 42 years and previously for Kirsch Maytag in Clearfield for 10 years.
Samuel was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, American Legion in Clearfield, in Philipsburg, United Commercial Travelers, Grand Counselor of Pennsylvania and past senior counselor of the Philipsburg Council.
He is survived by his two children, Donald L. Tulowitzki and his wife Karen of Crown Point, Ind., and Kimberly D. Leib and her husband Kerry of Peoria, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Julie Tulowitzki, Steve Tulowitzki, Lori Pennington, Heather Gomez, Robert Leib, and Jonathan Leib; four great-grandchildren, Zoe Tulowitzki, Lana Tulowitzki, Jake Pennington, Sam Pennington; and one great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Pennington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife; a son, Barry L. Tulowitzki; and two sisters, Anna Brodish and Elizabeth; seven brothers, Adolph, Otto, Paul, Charles, William, Albert and Ernest Tulowitzki; two infant brothers and two infant sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be in Emmanuel Cemetery with military honors accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to American Legion Post 006 in Clearfield and Harbor Light Hospice in Crown Point, Ind.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020