Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Clearfield, PA
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
SANDRA A. COUTERET


1944 - 2020
SANDRA A. COUTERET Obituary
Sandra A. Couteret, 75, of Clearfield died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1944 in Philipsburg, a daughter of Samuel and Evelyn (Stroup) Couteret.

Sandy worked at Navasky's Clothing Factory, Piper Aircraft, and Knickerbocker Villa. After retirement, she found an interest in flea marketing, where she spent many hours going to garage sales and auctions with her mother.

She is survived by her, mother, Evelyn Couteret of Clearfield; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Couteret.

Honoring Sandra's wishes, there will be no public services.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
