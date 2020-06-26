Sandra (Brown) Everist
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Sandra Brown Everist of Alexandria, Virginia died on June 1, 2020.

She was born in Clearfield, the daughter of Geneva (Wetzel) Brown and Clifford Allshouse Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Donald G. Everist; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Maslowski (Stanley); and nieces Susan Jean Maslowski and Diane Marie Maslowski (deceased). Also surviving are two nephews, Michael and Steven (Jody). She is also survived by a brother, Robert Earl Brown (Barbara) and second cousins, and many more.

Sandra loved music, drama, and polities, and was active in these endeavors at varied periods in her life. After college, she went to Washington D.C. and worked for several years in the Pentagon during the Vietnam War. She traveled with her husband and accompanied him to Geneva, Switzerland, as he represented our country at two ITU Conferences.

At her request, there will be no formal funeral and interment will be private.

To family and friends… have fun and always remember the "Good Times" and your local libraries.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Was shocked to read about her recent passing. Was a high school friend if hers.
May she Rest In Peace.
Joe Rohrbaugh
Friend
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sheena Smith
