MORANN - Sandra Jean "Sandie" Dillon, 64, of Morann, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Feb. 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born Jan. 26, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Olga (Temo) Bezilla.
Sandie was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.
She was a 1973 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School, a 1974 graduate of Altoona Beauty School where she received her teaching license and graduate of Coiffure Creation Academy in Pittsburgh.
Sandie and her husband were active members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tyrone.
Sandie was a hair stylist for 45 years working along with her mother in their hair salon.
A lover of music, Sandie played the piano, organ, guitar, and the dulcimer. She enjoyed photography.
On Aug. 2, 1980 she married John Dillon and 25 years later on Aug. 2, 2005 they renewed their vows.
Surviving is her husband John Dillon of Morann; a brother, Thomas Bezilla and his wife Bonniesue of Penfield; an aunt, Margaret Miller of Tyrone; and her beloved fur babbies.
Preceding her in death were her parents; maternal grandparents, Peter and Anna (Takarsky) Temo; and her paternal grandparents, Vincent and Agnes Bezilla.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandie's memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, Pa. 16801; or to a Bassett Hound rescue.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020